Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (63-59) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM on August 18.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (8-6, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Andre Jackson.

Pirates vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those contests.

This year, Pittsburgh has won four of eight games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (505 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule