The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .257.

Peguero has recorded a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (23.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this season (eight of 21), with two or more RBI five times (23.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .314 AVG .200 .351 OBP .263 .600 SLG .400 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 1

