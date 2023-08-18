On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .261.

In 56 of 86 games this season (65.1%) Hayes has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).

In 9.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Hayes has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .325 AVG .202 .358 OBP .243 .540 SLG .315 21 XBH 12 5 HR 3 29 RBI 15 26/9 K/BB 45/10 4 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings