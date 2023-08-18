Jack Suwinski vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Friday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .209 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 walks.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 48 of 104 games this year (46.2%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (15.4%).
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this season (33.7%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.197
|AVG
|.224
|.319
|OBP
|.351
|.382
|SLG
|.539
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|68/30
|K/BB
|64/27
|6
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11).
