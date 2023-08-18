Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .469.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 76 of 107 games this year (71.0%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (25.2%).

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven in a run in 37 games this year (34.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .247 AVG .282 .332 OBP .329 .399 SLG .532 17 XBH 28 6 HR 12 24 RBI 35 37/23 K/BB 57/16 2 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings