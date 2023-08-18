Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Jose Berrios, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 139 total home runs.

Toronto is 15th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Blue Jays rank sixth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Toronto ranks 16th in runs scored with 546 (4.5 per game).

The Blue Jays are sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

Blue Jays hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Toronto's 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

The Blue Jays have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.243).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 376 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 588.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.410 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Berrios will aim to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Berrios has 12 quality starts this season.

Berrios has put up 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 24 appearances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Brett Kennedy will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing one hit to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home José Berríos Javier Assad 8/12/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Chris Bassitt Justin Steele 8/13/2023 Cubs W 11-4 Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Jameson Taillon 8/15/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Yusei Kikuchi Zack Wheeler 8/16/2023 Phillies L 9-4 Home Kevin Gausman Aaron Nola 8/18/2023 Reds - Away José Berríos Brett Kennedy 8/19/2023 Reds - Away Chris Bassitt Brandon Williamson 8/20/2023 Reds - Away Hyun-Jin Ryu Hunter Greene 8/22/2023 Orioles - Away Yusei Kikuchi Jack Flaherty 8/23/2023 Orioles - Away Kevin Gausman Dean Kremer 8/24/2023 Orioles - Away José Berríos Kyle Gibson

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Shohei Ohtani 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Brandon Williamson Reid Detmers

