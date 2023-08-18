Andrew McCutchen vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
- In 58 of 97 games this year (59.8%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- He has homered in 10 games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 22 games this season (22.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.270
|AVG
|.230
|.383
|OBP
|.370
|.376
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|13
|43/33
|K/BB
|46/35
|5
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (8-6) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
