Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson, Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Thursday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (2-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his eighth start of the season.

Skubal has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1 at Marlins Jul. 30 4.2 6 4 4 4 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 5.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Royals Jul. 18 4.0 8 7 7 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 103 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.309/.431 on the season.

Torkelson has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, four home runs and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .309/.368/.491 on the season.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 127 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.357/.485 so far this season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 131 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.340/.380 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

