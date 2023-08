The Pittsburgh Steelers have +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the with 322.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.

Pittsburgh had a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith totaled 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

