MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, August 17
Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Thursday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen squaring off against the Padres' Rich Hill.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will look to Angel Zerpa (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|SEA: Kirby
|KC: Zerpa
|23 (144.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (9.1 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|7.71
|8.1
|K/9
|2.9
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Royals
- SEA Odds to Win: -210
- KC Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|BOS: Sale
|WSH: Corbin
|12 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (137.1 IP)
|4.52
|ERA
|4.92
|11.0
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Nationals
- BOS Odds to Win: -185
- WSH Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|DET: Skubal
|CLE: Curry
|7 (32.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (69 IP)
|4.18
|ERA
|3.39
|10.0
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians
- DET Odds to Win: -120
- CLE Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-4) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-7) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|NYM: Quintana
|STL: Wainwright
|5 (29.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (66.2 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|8.77
|6.1
|K/9
|5.3
Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals
- NYM Odds to Win: -120
- STL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (12-5) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Hill (7-12) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|ARI: Gallen
|SD: Hill
|25 (155.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (125.1 IP)
|3.24
|ERA
|5.24
|9.5
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Padres
- ARI Odds to Win: -115
- SD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the bump as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Lance Lynn (9-9) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|MIL: Burnes
|LAD: Lynn
|24 (145 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (137.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|5.88
|9.1
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -145
- MIL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
