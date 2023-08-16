You can see player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Bryan Reynolds and others on the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to their matchup at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Citi Field.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 110 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .266/.332/.465 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.378/.384 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Tylor Megill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Megill Stats

The Mets' Tylor Megill (6-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 17 chances this season.

In 17 starts this season, Megill has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Megill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Aug. 11 5.1 9 6 5 3 1 at Orioles Aug. 5 4.2 9 5 5 3 0 at Astros Jun. 21 2.1 4 5 4 2 4 vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 3.2 8 9 7 1 3

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 91 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .222/.321/.517 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has put up 108 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashing .245/.332/.463 on the season.

Lindor enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

