Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (54-66) square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66) in the series rubber match at Citi Field on Wednesday, August 16. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill - NYM (6-6, 5.64 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (6-12, 4.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 39 (54.9%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 31-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50.8% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (42.1%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 36 times in 80 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

