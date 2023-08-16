Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to knock off Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 120 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 502 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.396 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (6-12) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has 12 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Oviedo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/13/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets W 7-4 Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins - Away - Dallas Keuchel 8/19/2023 Twins - Away Mitch Keller Pablo Lopez 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Quinn Priester Sonny Gray 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Matthew Liberatore 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.