How to Watch the Pirates vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to knock off Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 120 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 502 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.396 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (6-12) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has 12 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Oviedo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Pablo Lopez
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Sonny Gray
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
