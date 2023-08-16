Tylor Megill is set to start for the New York Mets on Wednesday against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 40, or 42.1%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has won 36 of its 80 games, or 45%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of its 120 opportunities.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-5-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-32 25-34 23-27 31-38 37-45 17-20

