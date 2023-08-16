Liover Peguero vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Liover Peguero -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .269.
- Peguero has had a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In nine of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|.314
|AVG
|.219
|.351
|OBP
|.265
|.600
|SLG
|.438
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
