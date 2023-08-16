Liover Peguero -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .269.

Peguero has had a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In nine of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 .314 AVG .219 .351 OBP .265 .600 SLG .438 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 1

