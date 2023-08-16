On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 55 of 85 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (28.2%).

He has homered in eight games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Mets

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .325 AVG .197 .358 OBP .239 .540 SLG .306 21 XBH 11 5 HR 3 29 RBI 15 26/9 K/BB 45/10 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings