Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 55 of 85 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (28.2%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.325
|AVG
|.197
|.358
|OBP
|.239
|.540
|SLG
|.306
|21
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|15
|26/9
|K/BB
|45/10
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
