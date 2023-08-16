Jack Suwinski vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .156 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .208 with 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 47 of 103 games this season (45.6%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (15.5%).
- In 16.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 35 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.197
|AVG
|.221
|.319
|OBP
|.348
|.382
|SLG
|.537
|18
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|68/30
|K/BB
|63/26
|6
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Megill (6-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
