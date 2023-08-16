Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .156 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .208 with 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 47 of 103 games this season (45.6%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (15.5%).

In 16.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 35 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Other Pirates Players vs the Mets

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .197 AVG .221 .319 OBP .348 .382 SLG .537 18 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 68/30 K/BB 63/26 6 SB 2

