Bryan Reynolds vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Mets.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Mets Player Props
|Pirates vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Mets
|Pirates vs Mets Odds
|Pirates vs Mets Prediction
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 110 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .465, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 75 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 14.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this year (34.0%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (43.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.247
|AVG
|.284
|.332
|OBP
|.332
|.399
|SLG
|.526
|17
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|33
|37/23
|K/BB
|56/16
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Megill (6-6 with a 5.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.