On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Mets.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 110 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .465, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 75 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 14.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this year (34.0%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (43.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .247 AVG .284 .332 OBP .332 .399 SLG .526 17 XBH 27 6 HR 11 24 RBI 33 37/23 K/BB 56/16 2 SB 7

