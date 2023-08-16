Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

In 58 of 96 games this season (60.4%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has an RBI in 22 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (39.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Mets

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .270 AVG .234 .383 OBP .372 .376 SLG .392 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 18 RBI 13 43/33 K/BB 45/34 5 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings