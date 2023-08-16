Andrew McCutchen vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- In 58 of 96 games this season (60.4%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has an RBI in 22 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (39.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.270
|AVG
|.234
|.383
|OBP
|.372
|.376
|SLG
|.392
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|13
|43/33
|K/BB
|45/34
|5
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- Megill (6-6 with a 5.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
