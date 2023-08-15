The New York Mets (54-65) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are David Peterson (3-7) for the Mets and Bailey Falter (0-7) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.61 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 5.21 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter (0-7 with a 5.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .317 to opposing hitters.

Falter has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Falter has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 outings this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson (3-7) will take the mound for the Mets, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 5.61, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.609.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

Peterson has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 3.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 19 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

