Player prop betting options for Pete Alonso, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the New York Mets-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Citi Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 109 hits with 23 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.334/.464 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 65 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .254/.375/.386 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

David Peterson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Peterson Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to David Peterson (3-7) for his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts, Peterson has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 3.6 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Peterson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 9 3.2 4 2 2 5 2 at Orioles Aug. 4 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 2.0 1 1 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 2.0 3 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1.0 1 0 0 2 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 91 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .224/.324/.522 so far this year.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 11 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 107 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .245/.333/.465 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

