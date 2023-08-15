When the New York Mets (54-65) and Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66) meet at Citi Field on Tuesday, August 15, David Peterson will get the call for the Mets, while the Pirates will send Bailey Falter to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.61 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 5.21 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 70 times and won 39, or 55.7%, of those games.

The Mets have gone 22-25 (winning 46.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

New York has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Mets have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.5%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 24-29 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Connor Joe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

