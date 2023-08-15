How to Watch the Pirates vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
David Peterson is starting for the New York Mets on Tuesday against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Pirates Player Props
|Mets vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Mets vs Pirates Odds
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 119 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 495 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.398 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Falter (0-7) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In nine starts this season, Falter has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Pablo Lopez
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Sonny Gray
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Matthew Liberatore
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.