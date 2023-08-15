David Peterson is starting for the New York Mets on Tuesday against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 119 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 495 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.398 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter (0-7) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In nine starts this season, Falter has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/13/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets - Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins - Away - Dallas Keuchel 8/19/2023 Twins - Away Mitch Keller Pablo Lopez 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Quinn Priester Sonny Gray 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Matthew Liberatore

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.