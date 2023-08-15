Tuesday's game features the New York Mets (54-65) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66) squaring off at Citi Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 15.

The probable starters are David Peterson (3-7) for the Mets and Bailey Falter (0-7) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Pirates have come away with 39 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 24-29 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (495 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

