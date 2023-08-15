Liover Peguero -- hitting .257 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .254.
  • Peguero has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (26.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 36.8% of his games this year, Peguero has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (26.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 19 games so far this year.

Other Pirates Players vs the Mets

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.314 AVG .179
.351 OBP .207
.600 SLG .321
4 XBH 2
3 HR 1
9 RBI 4
13/1 K/BB 11/1
1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.61 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
