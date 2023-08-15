Liover Peguero vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Liover Peguero -- hitting .257 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .254.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Peguero has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (26.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in eight of 19 games so far this year.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.314
|AVG
|.179
|.351
|OBP
|.207
|.600
|SLG
|.321
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|13/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.61 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
