Jason Delay vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .250 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .269 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- In 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%) Delay has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Delay has picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 42 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.274
|AVG
|.263
|.348
|OBP
|.306
|.323
|SLG
|.439
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/6
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.61 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
