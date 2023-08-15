Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (.147 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 55 walks while batting .209.
- In 46.1% of his games this season (47 of 102), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 102), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (34 of 102), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year (36 of 102), with two or more runs eight times (7.8%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.197
|AVG
|.223
|.319
|OBP
|.346
|.382
|SLG
|.541
|18
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|68/30
|K/BB
|62/25
|6
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 5.61 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
