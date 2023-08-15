Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- In 54.2% of his 96 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (22.9%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (5.2%).
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (34 of 96), with two or more runs nine times (9.4%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.224
|.368
|OBP
|.284
|.406
|SLG
|.436
|13
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|37/23
|K/BB
|54/9
|0
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
