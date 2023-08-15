Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

McCutchen has had a hit in 58 of 95 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (21.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 95), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has had an RBI in 22 games this year (23.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (37 of 95), with two or more runs 10 times (10.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .270 AVG .237 .383 OBP .366 .376 SLG .397 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 18 RBI 13 43/33 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings