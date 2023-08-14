In the series opener on Monday, August 14, Carlos Carrasco will toe the rubber for the New York Mets (53-65) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65), who will answer with Quinn Priester. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.42 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.75 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 38, or 55.1%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have a 26-26 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 39, or 41.9%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.