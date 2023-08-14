How to Watch the Pirates vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Fueled by 338 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 493 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Pirates rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.396 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Quinn Priester (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- Priester has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- Priester has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Pablo Lopez
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Sonny Gray
