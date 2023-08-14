Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Fueled by 338 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 493 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Pirates rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.396 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Quinn Priester (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Priester has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Priester has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/13/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets - Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets - Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins - Away - Dallas Keuchel 8/19/2023 Twins - Away Mitch Keller Pablo Lopez 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Quinn Priester Sonny Gray

