Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take the field at Citi Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Monday.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +115 odds to upset.

Pirates vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -135 +115 - - - - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 39 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 29-33 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 118 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-32 24-33 23-27 30-37 37-44 16-20

