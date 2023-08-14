Monday's contest between the New York Mets (53-65) and Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-6) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (2-1) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those games had a runline.

The Pirates have come away with 39 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (493 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates Schedule