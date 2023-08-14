Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After batting .265 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .254.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (27.8%).
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), with two or more RBI five times (27.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|.314
|AVG
|.167
|.351
|OBP
|.200
|.600
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|13/1
|K/BB
|10/1
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (3-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.42 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.42, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
