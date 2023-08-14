After batting .265 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .254.

Peguero has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (27.8%).

Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), with two or more RBI five times (27.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 .314 AVG .167 .351 OBP .200 .600 SLG .333 4 XBH 2 3 HR 1 9 RBI 4 13/1 K/BB 10/1 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings