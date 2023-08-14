The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 17 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.

In 63.9% of his games this year (53 of 83), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has an RBI in 22 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (36.1%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .325 AVG .183 .358 OBP .220 .540 SLG .293 21 XBH 10 5 HR 3 29 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 44/8 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings