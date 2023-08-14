Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .211.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 47 of 101 games this season (46.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.7% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .197 AVG .228 .319 OBP .349 .382 SLG .552 18 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 68/30 K/BB 61/24 6 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings