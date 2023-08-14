Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .211.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 47 of 101 games this season (46.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.197
|AVG
|.228
|.319
|OBP
|.349
|.382
|SLG
|.552
|18
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|68/30
|K/BB
|61/24
|6
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.42 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.42, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
