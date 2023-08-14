Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Joe -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .239 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Joe has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.2% of his games this year, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.254
|AVG
|.225
|.368
|OBP
|.287
|.406
|SLG
|.437
|13
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|37/23
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.42 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 6.42 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
