Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (.769 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 74 of 104 games this season (71.2%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 104 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.247
|AVG
|.291
|.332
|OBP
|.335
|.399
|SLG
|.534
|17
|XBH
|26
|6
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|37/23
|K/BB
|53/14
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 6.42 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 6.42 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
