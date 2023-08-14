Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 85 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 58 of 95 games this year (61.1%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 95), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 22 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.237
|.383
|OBP
|.366
|.376
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|13
|43/33
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.42 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.42, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
