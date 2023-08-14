Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 85 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 58 of 95 games this year (61.1%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (21.1%).

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 95), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 22 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .270 AVG .237 .383 OBP .366 .376 SLG .397 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 18 RBI 13 43/33 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings