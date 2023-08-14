After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .217.

Rivas has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Rivas has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 .176 AVG .143 .167 OBP .143 .353 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

