Alfonso Rivas Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .217.
- Rivas has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Rivas has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|.176
|AVG
|.143
|.167
|OBP
|.143
|.353
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 6.42 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.42, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
