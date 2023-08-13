Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers are 18th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6000.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven Steelers games last season went over the point total.
- Pittsburgh compiled 322.6 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in ), and it ranked 13th on the other side of the ball with 330.4 yards allowed per game.
- The Steelers had four wins at home last season and five on the road.
- As the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. As favorites, the Steelers went 4-2.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.
- In 17 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (141.4 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- In addition, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith amassed 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
