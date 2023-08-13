The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and Cincinnati Reds (61-57) meet on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (9-8) for the Pirates and Brandon Williamson (4-2) for the Reds.

Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.39 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates' Keller (9-8) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 24 games.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Mitch Keller vs. Reds

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .251 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 13th in the league (.417) and 138 home runs.

The Reds have gone 10-for-40 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.

Williamson heads into this game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Williamson is looking to pick up his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

