On Sunday, August 13, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Reds have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.39 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have gone 7-6 (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Pirates have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 26-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.