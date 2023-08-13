Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with 115 home runs. They average one per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (484 total runs).

The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Pirates strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 16 average in the majors.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.396).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller will aim to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Keller enters the outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Keller will try to go five or more innings for his 24th straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves L 8-6 Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luke Weaver 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets - Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets - Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins - Away - Dallas Keuchel

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.