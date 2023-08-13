The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field at PNC Park against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The Pirates have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+115). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Bookmakers have not installed the Pirates as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread each time. Pittsburgh games have finished above the total five consecutive times, and the average total in this stretch was 9.5 runs.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have a 12-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Pirates have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh has combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-50-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-31 24-33 22-27 30-36 37-43 15-20

