Sunday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on August 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-8) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Pirates as the favorite once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread each time.

The Pirates have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 484 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule