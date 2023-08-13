After batting .294 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero is batting .245 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Peguero has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (25.0%).
  • In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peguero has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.310 AVG .167
.333 OBP .200
.552 SLG .333
3 XBH 2
2 HR 1
7 RBI 4
11/0 K/BB 10/1
1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williamson (4-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
