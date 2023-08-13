Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Hayes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with three homers during his last outings.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 52 of 81 games this season (64.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.2%).
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has had at least one RBI in 27.2% of his games this season (22 of 81), with two or more RBI 11 times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.329
|AVG
|.183
|.363
|OBP
|.220
|.551
|SLG
|.293
|21
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|44/8
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
