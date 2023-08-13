Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.088 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 66 hits, batting .210 this season with 36 extra-base hits.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 46 of 100 games this year (46.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 34 games this season (34.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (36.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.195
|AVG
|.228
|.317
|OBP
|.349
|.379
|SLG
|.552
|17
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|66/29
|K/BB
|61/24
|6
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
