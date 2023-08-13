The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .241 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.
  • Joe has picked up a hit in 51 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (9.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22 games this year (23.4%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 44
.259 AVG .225
.371 OBP .287
.415 SLG .437
13 XBH 19
4 HR 5
17 RBI 11
36/22 K/BB 51/9
0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
  • The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.