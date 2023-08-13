The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .241 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 51 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (9.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (23.4%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .259 AVG .225 .371 OBP .287 .415 SLG .437 13 XBH 19 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 36/22 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings